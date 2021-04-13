Chris Hemsworth Adorably Battles a Child in a Thor Costume

Chris Hemsworth is boxing with a mini Thor! The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of himself playful fighting with a young kid in a Thor costume.

Hemsworth, who first played Thor in 2011, keeps a serious expression on his face as the young superhero wannabe, wearing a blue-and-gold shirt and red cape, softly punches his hands.

Many fans in the comments speculated that the kid in the video is one of Hemsworth's 7-year-old sons, Sasha or Tristan. Hemsworth shares the twins, as well as an 8-year-old daughter, India, with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," Hemsworth captioned the cute clip.

Also lending credence to the possibility of the kid in the clip being one of Hemsworth's twins, is the fact that Pataky shared a photo on her Instagram featuring the same little one.

In the pic, Hemsworth, his trainer, Luke Zocchi, and his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, all pose in a fierce stance with their arms crossed. The kid, still dressed in the Thor costume, mimics the look while standing on the steps of an on-set trailer.

"My A Team!!" Pataky captioned the shot.

In both posts, fans were excited to see Hemsworth sporting his long-haired Thor wig, with many guessing that the pic and video were taken on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due out Feb. 11, 2022.