Chris Harrison Teases 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams' Love Is Not 'Reciprocated' (Exclusive)

It's been smooth sailing for the most part on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette -- but that's going to come to a crashing halt as her finale approaches. According to Chris Harrison, fans will see her "brokenhearted."

"Just as much as the guys are into this, Tayshia is in deep. She has unbelievably strong feelings, she is falling in love. But is that going to be reciprocated fully in the way that she wants it to be? Maybe those scenes are telling in how this ends up," he hinted in an interview with ET's Lauren Zima.

Promos have shown Tayshia breaking down in tears -- both in an emotional scene in a driveway and what appears to be just before she hands out her final rose. Does that mean we're in for a proposal gone wrong?

"We're about to find out," Chris teased. "I will just say this -- it is incredibly emotional."

"It's a side of Tayshia that we don't really get to see very often," he continued. "She's this bubbly, gorgeous woman that we always just see in this certain light. So when you see her vulnerable, when you see her brokenhearted and you see her at that level -- it's just different. It really does hit you in a different way."

Blake, Zac, Ben, Ivan, Riley and Noah are left in the competition for Tayshia's heart -- plus Bennett, who returned at the end of Tuesday's episode, telling Tayshia he loved her, and asking for a second chance.

Monday's episode will reveal the answer to that question, plus see the guys go head to head on The Men Tell All.

"It is explosive, it is everything you want," Chris promised. "It is Noah and Bennett and it is Yosef, and I’m just telling you -- pour a big glass of wine. Get ready to grab your chair, because Yosef is going to blow your mind."

Bennett will also be a standout from the special.

"I do love and adore Bennett... everything about him, even the way he came back, realizing he took his eye off the ball and he may have lost his chance at love and tried to redeem himself in that way," Chris said. "But when you see Noah and him go at it at the Tell All, he's a gift from Harvard. And by the way, Casa de Bennett already being built down in Mexico [for Bachelor in Paradise]."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.