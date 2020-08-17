Chris Harrison Pokes Fun at Brief Departure From 'The Bachelorette'

Chris Harrison has returned to the set of The Bachelorette, even though he almost wasn't allowed back! The host joked about his brief departure from production in a funny pair of Instagram pics that he posted on Monday.

In the first snapshot, Harrison can be seen arriving on location with his suitcase, golf clubs and face mask, but getting stopped by a security guard and an orange traffic cone.

In the second photo, Harrison walks off forlornly down the road outside the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs into the distance.

The host jokingly captioned the post, "The most dramatic season ever!"

However, as ET learned on Monday, Harrison successfully made it onto the set and was spotted shooting new scenes with Clare Crawley.

Crawley was replaced as lead by Tayshia Adams earlier this month, but new photos obtained by ET show her dressed up in signature Bachelorette red alongside Harrison and longtime executive producer Bennett Graebner.

Harrison's recent presence is also the first time he's been seen on set since news surfaced that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher temporarily stood in for him on some of his hosting duties for the show.

Harrison temporarily handed over his hosting duties for a few days of filming in order to take his son to his dorm to start his time at Texas Christian University.

The new season of The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays this fall on ABC. See more on the show in the video below.