Chris Harrison Not Hosting 'Bachelor In Paradise,' David Spade Among Guest Hosts to Fill In

Chris Harrison will not be hosting the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

A source tells ET that TheBachelor franchise host won't be returning to the reality show amid his controversy. The source says, there will be multiple celebrity guest hosts, with David Spade being one of them, filling in for Harrison in the upcoming season. The source adds that there is speculation that other comedians might guest host as well. ET has reached out to Harrison, Spade and ABC reps for comment.

Sources told Page Six, who was first to report the news, that Spade was chosen as a guest host because he is a superfan and has "built a cult following among fellow fans because of the hilarious commentary" about the show on his Instagram.

Back in March, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment on behalf of The Bachelor franchise confirmed to ET that Harrison wouldn't be hosting the new season of The Bachelorette. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are taking over as hosts for Katie Thurston's season, which premieres June 7.

The news came after Harrison announced that he would be taking a step back from the franchise after his controversial comments during a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, and encouraged people to offer her "grace." He later issued an apology, as did Kirkconnell.

During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America in mid-March, Harrison admitted to Michael Strahan that he "made a mistake."

"It was a mistake," the TV personality expressed. "I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

He also expressed that he hoped to return to the franchise, saying, "I plan to be back and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be a part of that change."

However after the interview, Strahan told his GMA co-hosts that he felt it was "a surface response."

