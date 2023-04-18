Chris Evans Shares His Simple Essential for a Perfect First Date (Exclusive)

First dates can be really tricky to get right. However, for Chris Evans, there's one component that is key to making it work -- finding the right place to converse.

Evans walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Ghosted at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Tuesday, and -- inspired by the rom-com premise of his new film -- he reflected on where he feels is a perfect place for a first date.

"Anywhere where you can just chat," Evans said, simply. "Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation."

In his new action rom-com Ghosted, Chris Evans plays Cole Riggan, a man who has an instant connection with a woman name Sadie (Ana de Armas) on a first date, only to get -- as the title suggests -- ghosted by her right after.

Throwing caution to the wind, Cole sets off on an international adventure in search of love and flies off to London to try and get a second date -- only to discover that she's actually a secret agent, and they get wrapped up in a gun-blazing, globe-trotting thrill ride.

When asked about his character's decision to travel thousands of miles to find a girl he only went on one date with, Evans laughingly admitted, "I mean, that's a bit much."

"He really had a connection, and he thought it was something, so I understand the reason. But it is a bit much," he shared.

Evans and de Armas' action rom-com Ghosted -- co-starring Chris Evans -- premieres Friday, Apr. 21, on Apple TV+.