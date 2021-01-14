Chris Evans Responds to Report He's Reprising Captain America Role

Not so fast! Chris Evans took to Twitter on Thursday to seemingly respond to a report claiming he'll be reprising his role as Captain America.

A report published by Deadline on Thursday morning claimed that Evans was in talks to return as Steve Rogers in at least one Marvel project. According to the outlet, Evans would return similarly to how Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, as Downey appeared in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. ET has reached out to Marvel and Evans' rep for comment.

But if Evans was eyeing a Captain America return, he was playing coy on social media. "News to me," Evans tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

"Some of the gif responses are priceless," he followed up, adding laughing crying emojis. "Good work, everyone."

Some of the gif responses are priceless 😂😂😂good work, everyone — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Evans' character's storyline came to an emotional close at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when he passed his iconic shield on to Mackie's Sam Wilson to take up the mantle of Captain America.

The 39-year-old actor has been open about his time as Captain America coming to an end after Endgame. And in a November 2019 interview with ET, he said there was "probably not" any possibility he would reprise his role on Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"To stick the landing so well, it would be a shame to revisit," he reasoned.

"Unless there was something very unique that we felt the need to reveal," Evans added, seemingly leaving the door cracked just a bit. Although he quickly tempered hopes, adding, "For now, it feels like, let's just be content with how well it ended."

