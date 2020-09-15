Chris Evans Has the Best Response Following His NSFW Photo Blunder

Chris Evans is using his celebrity for a good cause -- encouraging people to vote. The 39-year-old actor sent the internet wild thanks to a NSFW post over the weekend.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Evans appeared to accidentally post a screen recording from his phone, which showed a glimpse at his phone’s camera roll -- including a revealing photo of his private parts.

On Monday, Evans acknowledged the blunder in a social media post. “Now that I have your attention … VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” he wrote.

Fans and celebs quickly showed their support.

“This is a power move,” Hilarie Burton Morgan wrote.

“The commitment to your cause though,” a fan meanwhile replied, alongside multiple clapping hands emojis.

“Ah, it was all part of your plan. Well done,” another Twitter user responded.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

The tweet earned more than 350,000 likes within two hours.

Evans isn’t the only one making light of his blunder. His Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, took to Twitter over the weekend to help ease any potential embarrassment.

"@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Ruffalo wrote. "See... silver lining."

Evans' brother, Scott, meanwhile tweeted, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?"

