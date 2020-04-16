Chris Cuomo's Wife Cristina Opens Up About Her Recent Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is opening up about her own experience with COVID-19, following husband Chris Cuomo's lengthy battle with the illness.

One day after the CNN newsman emotionally revealed that his wife had contracted the coronavirus, Cristina took to Instagram to share a message with fans.

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice," Cristina wrote, alongside a flashback photo of her and her daughter on the beach. "Covid-19 got me. A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom."

Cristina, 50, said that the "frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still." Although she added that her husband currently doesn't have a fever and is "feeling better."

She went on to share her appreciation for her three kids -- 17-year-old daughter Bella, 14-year-old son Mario, and 11-year-old daughter Carolina -- explaining that they have "grown up overnight."

"[Bella] stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant," Cristina continued. "So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again."

Cristina also explained that she is "committed" to a "naturopathic route" toward her recovery.

"Support the immune system, not suppress it. Pooling anecdotal evidence and sharing methods for recovery are important. Why? Communication is all we’ve got right now," she concluded. "Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle."

Her husband first revealed his wife's diagnosis on his CNN news talk show, Cuomo Prime Time, on Wednesday, while interviewing his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"It's very rare for a family to be one and done. Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart," Chris said, somberly. "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

Chris tested positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago, and has been self-quarantining in the family's basement during his battle, while Cristina has taken care of him, cooked him meals and helped while trying to remain safe.

"It's very hard for a person to quarantine in a home and for other people not to get infected," said Andrew, who had spoken with his brother throughout the day about the development. "So, in some ways this was inevitable. Luckily, it was Cristina, not one of the kids."

Chris also reflected on how well their children have dealt with the difficult situation, explaining, "They're helping each other. They're more quiet. They're focused on her. And hopefully it makes the family even stronger."

A source close to the Cuomo family told ET on Thursday that Chris is "beating himself up" over her diagnosis.

The source added that Cristina’s symptoms aren’t as bad as Chris' right now, but they are worried because they know "things can get bad with this virus quickly."

For more on Chris' own painful battle with COVID-19, which he's detailed extensively over the past two weeks, see the video below.