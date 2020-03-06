Chris Cuomo Shares Message Demanding Police Accountability

Chris Cuomo is making it known how he stands when it comes to passionate protests and calls for change. Cuomo opened his show Tuesday with a clear message of support for the nationwide protests against police brutality and called for real accountability for police officers who break the law.

"America's major cities are filled with people demanding this country become more fair, more just and ironically, more united," Cuomo said in the opening minutes of Cuomo Prime Time, adding that "too many see the protests as the problem."

"No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, and poisonous, inequities and injustice," Cuomo continued. "Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. I can show you outraged citizens are what made America what she is and led to any major milestones."

"This is not a tranquil time," he said, explaining that the demonstrators are "not here to make you or me comfortable, they're here to criticize, blame and shame. You don't have to like it, but why not focus on remembering the reason for the pain that fuels their purpose?"

Cuomo said that, despite detractors and critics of activists and protesters, it is the police who need to remain civil.

"Police are the ones who are required to be peaceful, to de-escalate, to remain calm. They are in fact trained to do exactly that," the CNN newsman said. "When one kneels on someone's neck for a long time and other police don't stop obvious deadliness, that's the problem."

"Citizens have no duty to check their outrage," he explained, adding that they have a right to ignore curfew to continue to express their opinions. "They may get arrested because it's illegal. That's their right as well."

Cuomo also explained that there is a difference between passionate and dedicated protesters and violent agitators.

"Looting, arson, violence, that's something else," Cuomo said. "Don't confuse that with protests or the people doing it with protesters."

Protests took place in all 50 states Tuesday and spread internationally, with demonstrations being held in countries around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's death.

See the video below for more on the protests and marches that have continued for days.