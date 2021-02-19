Chris Cuomo No Longer Allowed to Interview or Cover Brother Andrew Cuomo Again for CNN

Chris Cuomo will no longer be able to interview or report on his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN has reinstated their previous rule that the journalist isn't allowed to cover the politician. While Chris previously had his sibling on his show, Cuomo Prime Time, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the network made it clear that it was an exception to its rules concerning conflicts of interest.

"The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told ET in a statement. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest. As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."

Andrew is currently facing criticism over his administration's handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic. CBS News reports that FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have begun a preliminary investigation on the situation.

The Cuomo administration was forced to share that the COVID-19 death toll for nursing home residents is nearly 15,000. They had previously stated that only 8,500 nursing home residents died from the virus. The number did not include residents who died after they were taken to the hospital, per CBS News.

Andrew admitted this week that his previous statistics "fostered confusion and incorrect conclusions."

While Chris has not touched on his brother's controversy, CNN has covered the subject on their various news shows, including New Day, The Lead With Jake Tapper and CNN Newsroom Live.