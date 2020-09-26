Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Passionate and Complicated Romance

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez have gone through great lengths to make their relationship work over the years. The two singers began dating four years ago and got married in 2019, but their time together has been plagued with a number of breakups and reconciliations over the years.

"This is so cliché, but the truth is [I knew Lorenzo was the one on] our very first date," Rivera told ET just last August. "I knew this guy could definitely be my husband. Then other things happened in between, and then I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I feel like myself. I feel so comfortable. This dude is going to be in my life for a very long time.'"

Earlier this year, Rivera and Mendez took some time apart and in July, after both contracted COVID-19, they reconciled. However, just last week, the Mexican American singer announced that she and her husband had separated once more.

"With a heavy heart I inform you that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but a necessary one," she wrote on Instagram. "No, this is not something I'm posting to cause controversy or get publicity, not at all. It is our private life and we have decided to share with you over the past four years, and for that reason, I feel the need to let you know." She has since wiped her Instagram clean and currently has three posts.

While Mendez has expressed that he doesn't know what their future looks like, ET is taking a look at their romance and their many ups and downs as a couple.

2016 -- The Beginning

Mendez posted a selfie of himself with Rivera in July of this year. At the time, he was married to Claudia Galvan and Rivera had just broken up with Ángel del Villar.

"Always great seeing you @chiquisoficial Bendiciones♥️," he captioned the shot.

Romance rumors began in November, after they were spotted at a couple of events together.

2017 -- Instagram Official

It wasn't until months later, in April, that they made their love public on their social media pages. While promoting her single, "Horas Extra," he wrote "I love you ❤️ " in the caption.

He then posted their first selfie together as a couple. "Two crazy people with the same dream… in love with life… grateful to God. Loving each other with the same passion. #ChiZo #Bae," he wrote in Spanish, alongside a photo of the two.

By June, they broke up for the first time. During an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca, Rivera said they had taken a break.

"I care about Lorenzo, I have nothing bad to say about him, right now we're taking a break for some time, that has been the case for a while," she explained. "I wanted to keep it to myself because it's my private life, it's hard, but we are taking a break."

By August, however, the two got back together, with Mendez sharing a selfie of the two and writing that he was a "lucky man."

On Aug. 27, Mendez wrote how "a year ago" she changed his life for the better.

"Making me a even better man, father, friend, artist, and son....Eres mi mejor amiga y el amor de mi vida. 🥂 to another 100 years of fun, love, learning, and laughter. "TODOS los hombres necesitan una mujer porque incluso en el ajedrez, la REINA protege a el REY" @chiquisoficial #ChiZo."

Rivera was even spending time with Mendez's daughters and celebrated Halloween together.

The couple also made one of their first red carpet appearances at the 2017 Latin GRAMMYs.

They closed out the year spending Christmas and New Year's together.

2018 -- A Complicated Year

Their love was stronger than ever and were each other's Valentine's.

"You're as smooth as Tennessee whiskey / You're as sweet as strawberry wine / You're as warm as a glass of brandy / And honey, I stay stoned on your love all the time," Lorenzo captioned this photo on Instagram. "#HappyValentinesMyQueenBee #ChiZo," he wrote on Instagram.

That same month, Mendez made it seem as if he had proposed to his beloved during an interview with Al Rojo Vivo.

"My family loves her and I think her family also likes me. It's a beautiful moment in our lives,” Mendez said, alluding that he had gotten her a ring.

However, in March, when Rivera was asked about her relationship status while promoting The Riveras on the same show, she said it was "complicated."

"He’s a man that I have a lot of love for. In this moment if you ask me, I don’t have anything good or bad to say. I would rather remain quiet…A lot of things have happened. Obviously, I was in a relationship with him. Right now, I can't say that I am in a relationship with him…But I still have a lot of love for him…It's complicated."

She also confirmed that he proposed, but that they were no longer together.

Things got a little hectic for Rivera, as Mendez's ex-wife started publicly bashing her. It got to the point where Rivera was forced to send Galvan a cease and desist letter to stop making false and defamatory statements about her.

In April, Mendez proposing to Rivera was captured and aired on an episode of The Riveras. "Since our first date, I knew you were the ONE," he wrote on Instagram.

But in May, Rivera confirmed that she had broken up with Mendez once again and was single.

During an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca, she explained that they separated shortly after their engagement was shown on her reality show. She admitted that his partying and drinking ways put her off. The two had been on tour together and cordially continued performing together.

By June, they had reconciled once more and celebrated Rivera's birthday together. The two also collaborated on a song together, when she was featured on La Original Banda el Limón's song, "Amándote."

The two remained together, and even called themselves fiancees in November. They also confirmed that they had set a wedding day, but didn't share when.

"Had a blast with my gorgeous fiancé last night at the @fashionnova @iamcardib launch party Arriba los LATINOS 🇩🇴," he captioned a photo.

And closed out the year strong and in love.

2019 -- Husband and Wife

In February, Rivera shared that she had decided to freeze her eggs. At the time, Mendez wrote on Instagram, "I love you baby I’m right here by your side. 🙌🏼❤️."

They celebrated their last days as fiancees with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in May. The following month, Rivera had another festivity with her gal pals in Vegas for her birthday/bachelorette.

The couple officially became husband and wife on June 29. They tied the knot in Pasadena, California.

Chiquis Rivera

In August, they opened up about their special day and plans to have a baby while interviewing each other for ET.

"This is so cliché, but the truth is [I knew Lorenzo was the one on] our very first date," she expressed. "I knew this guy could definitely be my husband. Then other things happened in between, and then I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I feel like myself. I feel so comfortable. This dude is going to be in my life for a very long time.'"

The couple admitted to getting emotional and "crying" while she was walking down the aisle. "I was crying like a little boy," Mendez recalled. "But as soon as you opened the door, it was magical because the mariachi started playing."

As far as starting a family goes, Mendez expressed that he "absolutely" saw himself having kids with Rivera.

"I've seen how you raised all your siblings, all your four siblings, and you've done an amazing job. And I feel very tranquilo, like you'll give me all the 10 kids I've always wished for," he added with a laugh.

The two continued to have a solid rest of the year together, traveling and sharing moments from their wedding with their fans. In November, she posted her "official wedding video" on YouTube.

2020 -- Ups and Downs

The newlyweds were over the moon and celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife.

And when quarantine hit in April, they appeared to be enjoying their time together.

Mid-year, while doing press for her new music, Rivera confirmed that they had decided to take some time apart. The two did take note of their 1-year wedding anniversary in since-deleted posts. And by July they had reunited once more, and also revealed that they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

"I love you, my queen," Mendez wrote on Instagram in July.

By August, Mendez got candid about their many past issues, writing, "Sometimes, the strongest of all relationships starts out with a small friendship and works its way up to a soulmate and life partner. My story ❤️Por qué te amo..? Do I have all day? 😍❤️"

On Sept. 17, in a since-deleted post, Rivera confirmed they had separated.

"With a heavy heart I inform you that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but a necessary one," she wrote. "No, this is not something I'm posting to cause controversy or get publicity, not at all. It is our private life and we have decided to share with you over the past four years, and for that reason, I feel the need to let you know."

A couple days later, on his social media, Mendez also spoke out.

"I don't wish this upon anybody," he wrote. "We are two adults who love each other and we are conscious that the problems we each have are justified. We understand one another and don't judge each other." He has since deleted the post.

On Sept 21, while being asked by Suelta La Sopa paparazzi, Mendez said he still loved his wife, confirmed that he was not unfaithful and that they would see where their relationship would go.