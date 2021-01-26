'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: Natalie and Crockett Have a Flirty Encounter -- Are Sparks Flying? (Exclusive)

Are Natalie and Crockett heating up?

Chicago Med is back Wednesday with a new episode, and there may be sparks flying between the two doctors. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the OneChicago series' return, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Crockett (Dominic Rains) bump into each other in the hospital hallway, and you'd have to be blind not to see the romantic tension in the room.

"Hi, sorry, didn't see you coming out," a smiley Crockett says, his eyes immediately lighting up.

"I didn't see you... going in," Natalie replies, acting like a teenage girl with a schoolboy crush.

"No harm, no foul," he flirts back.

A few seconds of awkwardness later, Natalie moves to extract herself out of the tension-filled bubble with Crockett. And he does the same.

Of course, it being Chicago Med and all, there's always eyes watching flirtatious conversations like these and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) just happened to be a few feet away eavesdropping.

When Natalie tries to deny that there's something going on between her and Crockett, Maggie quips, "You want me to pass him a note in homeroom too?"

"We're friends, that's it," Natalie argues, but Maggie isn't buying it. Finally, Natalie caves, asking her friend for advice on how to potentially move her friendship with Crockett into the romantic realm: "Hypothetically though, if it were to be that kind of attraction, what do you think?" Just as the conversation's about to get good, Crockett makes an unexpected appearance, breaking up Natalie and Maggie's gabfest -- for now.

"It's going to move forward. And in episode 3, Natalie is expressing that she really cares about him and he feels it. He gets that she does. That's changing the dynamic," executive producer Diane Frolov told ET about Natalie and Crockett's evolving relationship.

"Both of them are a little gun-shy about a new relationship. He's always been protecting himself from being vulnerable by avoiding deep relationships since his divorce. Natalie has had a couple of very unsuccessful relationships that we've seen over the last few years. She, too, will have this tendency to want to protect her heart. But their relationship will deepen," added executive producer Andy Schneider.

Frolov hinted that there will come a time where Natalie and Crockett will be "faced with a decision" about where they stand. Could that time be now?

Chicago Med returns Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on the series, watch the video below.

