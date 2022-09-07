'Chicago Fire' Season 11 Premiere 'Never Lets Up,' Producer Teases: See Dramatic First Look (Exclusive)

Chicago Fire is heating up when season 11 begins later this month!

NBC's firefighter procedural picks up right where the finale left off when a mysterious SUV pulls up to the cabin newlyweds Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were honeymooning at, leaving their fates up in the air. Though it appears both Severide and Kidd make it out safely (whew!), the official synopsis for the premiere episode certainly doesn't ease minds, hinting that the couple had to endure hardships as they're met "by a dangerous person from their past."

Whatever went down at the cabin will be revealed in due time, but to tide everyone over until then, ET exclusively premieres a new photo from the explosive season 11 premiere, which sees a uniformed Severide and fellow Firehouse 51 team member Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) reporting to a chaotic scene at a wedding reception gone awry when pyrotechnics accidentally sets the party tent ablaze.

“Season 11 blasts off with a relentless pace, starting right where we left Severide and Kidd last season -- and the episode never lets up for the full hour. Let's just say it has a lot of heat. From the very first second," executive producer Derek Haas exclusively teases to ET.

See ET's exclusive season 11 first look below.

NBC

Chicago Fire premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.