Cheslie Kryst's Mother Speaks Out After Cause of Death Officially Confirmed

Cheslie Kryst's mother is paying tribute to her "baby girl."

The late former Miss USA and TV correspondent's mom, April Simpkins, spoke out after Kryst's cause of death was officially confirmed. Kryst died on Sunday, at the age of 30, with her death ruled a suicide by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

"I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed. Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed," Simpkins began in a statement given to ET. "While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone - including me, her closest confidant - until very shortly before her death."

"While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it - we miss all of her," she continued, adding that the beauty pageant winner "was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating."

"Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious," Simpkins added. "I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace."

Simpkins noted that in lieu of flowers, "please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to her heart." She also expressed and shared, "If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255."

"Thank you all for continuing to respect the privacy of our family while we grieve," she concluded.

The NYPD confirmed the news of Kryst's death to ET on Sunday, stating, "Today at 7:13am, NYPD responded to a 911 call at 350 West 42nd Street. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old female laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced the female dead on scene."

NYPD confirmed that the woman was Kryst, and stated that their "preliminary investigation shows that the woman jumped from a high floor in the building."

In a statement to ET, NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner stated, "In the case of Cheslie Kryst the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries and we have ruled the manner of death to be suicide."

The Extra correspondent was born in Jackson, Michigan, and went on to graduate with honors from the University of South Carolina. She later graduated with degrees from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

She was crowned Miss USA in 2019, and used her platform as the winner to speak out on social justice issues and bring light to causes that she felt passionate about.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.