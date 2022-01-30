Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, Lawyer & Activist, Dead at 30

Beauty pageant winner, TV correspondent and activist Cheslie Kryst has died. She was 30.

The NYPD confirmed the news of Kryst's death to ET on Sunday, stating, "Today at 7:13am, NYPD responded to a 911 call at 350 West 42nd Street. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old female laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced the female dead on scene."

NYPD confirmed that the woman was Kryst, and stated that their "preliminary investigation shows that the woman jumped from a high floor in the building."

The New York Post -- who was the first to report the news -- reports Kryst died after falling from the 29th floor terrace of her New York City apartment building. Kryst reportedly lived on the 9th floor of the building.

Kryst's family released a statement to Extra-- where Kryst worked as a correspondent -- sharing, "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague," the statement continued. "We know her impact will live on."

TMZreports that Kryst left behind a note stating that she wanted to leave her belongings to her mother.

Kryst was born in Jackson, Michigan, and went on to graduate with honors from the University of South Carolina. She later graduated with degrees from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

She was crowned Miss USA in 2019, and used her platform as the winner to speak out on social justice issues and bring light to causes that she felt passionate about.

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall are still being investigated by police.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.