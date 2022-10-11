Cheryl Burke Wants to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Judges Table After Final Season As a Dancer (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is ready for a change.

The 38-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro confirms to ET that this will "likely" be her final season performing on the series, revealing that she's set her sights on a seat at the judges' table.

"It will likely be my last season," she told ET's Denny Directo backstage after Monday's Disney+ episode. Asked what might make her stick around a little longer with the franchise, she confessed, "Give me another job on the show."

"There's lots of different titles," she continued. "But I have had the same one since 2006. ... Hopefully it’s within this family -- if not, that’s OK too -- but, like anybody, you know, you like to get promoted."

Asked whether she'd consider a seat at the judges' table, Burke said, "I mean, with no commercial breaks, I think they can squeeze another one in there, right?"

Season 31 of the hit competition series has marked the first on its new home on Disney+, with a new modified, commercial-free format that gives more time for the dances and the judges' feedback.

"[I'm] just saying, there’s only one woman up there -- that’s my sister," Burke gushed of Carrie Ann Inaba. "So let's go, sister from another mister!"

Burke's interview took a teary turn as she opened up about her custody battle over her beloved pup with ex Matthew Lawrence.

"Oh, I'm gonna cry," Burke said, getting emotional when asked about the custody fight, which she's been very open and vocal about in recent weeks. "It's just really sad, you know."

See the interview below.

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.