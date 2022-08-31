Cher Reacts to Dua Lipa Being Labeled the 'Cher of Our Generation'

Cher isn't sure how to feel about being compared to Dua Lipa. Earlier this week, in a since-deleted tweet, a fan called the younger singer "the Cher of our generation."

Another fan retweeted the message, which included a video in which Dua looks remarkably similar to Cher, and wrote, "So much truth in one tweet."

The second fan tagged both Cher and Dua in their tweet, which elicited a reply from the Oscar winner.

"How many yrs are in a generation 🤔" Cher questioned.

The since-deleted video that drew the initial comparison was from the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, when Dua wore a gown that many pointed out was similar to one Cher wore to the 1974 ceremony.

"This is a Versace dress, made for me," Dua told ET of the dress. "Butterflies have had like a lot of symbolism for me this year, and it's actually got a lot of symbolism for Versace too. So it was really cool to get to come together and make something cute."

