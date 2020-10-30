Chelsea Houska to Leave 'Teen Mom 2' After 9 Years as an Original Cast Member: Report

Chelsea Houska is stepping away from her role on MTV's Teen Mom 2. The Ashley's Reality Roundup first reported the news that the 29-year-old mother of three is ending her time on the series following the upcoming virtual season 10 reunion special.

Houska's dad, Randy Houska, seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday, retweeting the article and writing, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Houska herself has not confirmed the news yet. ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

Houska, who got her start on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010, is currently expecting baby number four with her husband, Cole DeBoer. She already shares 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne with DeBoer. They are currently expecting a baby girl. Houska is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind.

ET spoke with Houska back in August ahead of the new season of Teen Mom 2. She talked about wanting to set a drama-free example for other teen moms out there.

"It was either I can be this stereotypical or whatever anyone thinks of a young mom, or I could prove them wrong, you know?" she told ET. "And even if I didn't have the show, like I did, I wanted to go above and beyond and prove people wrong. I've always wanted to be a mom, this is what I always wanted in life. I get so overwhelmed with drama that I know to just distance myself and not be a part of it otherwise... I'm like one of those people that if I get too overwhelmed or it's too much, I just cry. I don't wanna cry, so I'm just gonna stay out of it."

Houska is the first original Teen Mom 2 star to exit the series of her own volition. Her former co-star, Jenelle Evans, was previously fired by MTV in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed the family's dog. MTV had previously omitted Eason from filming in 2018 following a series of homophobic tweets.

Original stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry are still a part of the series. The show has also added Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline as series regulars.