Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure.

Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans are among the comedy greats expected to fill in on the Comedy Central late-night show beginning Jan 17. Correspondents and contributors to The Daily Show will also get the chance to sit in the anchor chair.

The announcement comes just days before Noah, 38, is set to anchor his final show Thursday night on Comedy Central. He officially announced his exit back in October.

Noah, who has been at the helm for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015, arrived largely as an unknown who struggled at the start of his tenure before cementing his status among late-night giants with thought-provoking conversations, particularly with spontaneous Instagram Live sessions during the height of the pandemic and in his "between the scenes" segments that grew wildly popular.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."

As for Handler, she filled in for a week for Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. She told Seth Meyers recently on his Late Night program that she didn't know she missed late-night television until she filled in for Fallon, and that she particularly enjoyed having the platform during these crucial times.

Handler, who hosted Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014, told Meyers it's unfathomable how there are no women doing late-night television. The comedian vowed to come back one way or another.

And now she has.