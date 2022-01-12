'Cheer': Jerry Harris' Accusers Speak Out About Sexual Abuse Allegations in Season 2

The aspiring cheerleader who was familiar with Harris was 13 years old at the time. “Right off the bat, he asked me, ‘Can I have butt pics?’ Or, ‘Can you send butt pics?’ I was kind of star struck and I didn’t want him to not like me or to not be friends with me… I was willing to do that and was kind of blindsided by his notoriety at that time,” Charlie says. “I’ve had times where if I would have, like, left him on ‘delivered’ for a couple of hours or not responded to him, or acted like a different tone that wasn’t flirty or anything, that he would make me feel bad about myself and say that I was just using him for being popular and that I didn’t actually love him.”



The following year, in 2019, Charlie claims that he met Harris in person at a cheering event. “We had been messaging for a while, and I knew he was going to be at ACA, so I was trying my best to just, like, avoid him because I was just trying to avoid confrontation and just feeling uncomfortable. And I was also kind of ashamed and embarrassed that I was like, I guess, like, talking to him in that way. So, I didn’t want other people, like seeing him, like, acting weird.” He then alleges that Harris confronted him in the bathroom.



“It was day one, and it was right before I was gonna go to warm-ups. And Jerry kept on harassing me and [he] was like, ‘We should really try to find some way to hang out today or something.’ And I was like, ‘No. I don’t want to,’” Charlie says. “But then he was like, ‘Just go with me to this bathroom.’ And then he basically – I followed him… He texted me while I was in the bathroom because it was us, and then there was, like, another person in there. And he was like, ‘Do you want to have sex?’ And I was like, ‘No. I do not.’ And he was like, ‘What about oral sex?’ And I said, ‘No. I’m not comfortable with that either.’”



“And then the other person left the bathroom, and then Jerry cornered me into the bathroom stall and basically was just like, begging me, just continually pleading with me to just, like, have sex with him,” Charlie alleges. “I was basically just like, ‘No. I really just do not feel comfortable with it.’”



“After he came out of the bathroom, we went to warm-ups and he just looked extremely distressed. I could tell that there was something obviously wrong with him. He just looked really stressed out and like, just frantic almost,” Sam alleges. “And I didn’t find out that Jerry did that until after we competed. And it was… haunting almost to hear. And it just made me so angry and it made me lose even more faith, I guess, in having a safe community in cheer.”



Sam then says that Harris started messaging him as well. “It made me feel super uncomfortable, and he would just continually push at that. And, like, I really didn’t know anyone else to talk to about it than just, like, the two of us. And it was just like… It almost felt like we were alone.”



Sam continues that both he and his brother had a difficult time paying attention at school and that they were consumed by “odd emotions” and felt more and more isolated by what they claim was happening between them and Harris. “I wanted to say something about it, but I also felt so ashamed,” Charlie says, believing that he was fearful of losing his friends in the cheer community if he reported it to the police.



The twins’ mother, Kristen, says that once she found out about the claimed messages and discovered a video of allegedly Harris masturbating (“His face was not visible, but I asked Charlie who it was and he told me that it was Jerry”), she filed a claim of misconduct against him on the USASF website and then ultimately the FBI resulting in authorities getting involved.



The episode ends by stating, “Jerry Harris’ legal team were approached on a number of occasions, but would not agree to be interviewed on camera.”