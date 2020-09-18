Charlize Theron Says Anyone Who Wants to Date Her Needs to Come 'With a Lot of Game'

Charlize Theron isn't looking for love. The 45-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and revealed why she isn't actively seeking out a relationship.

"I've been on a few dates, but I haven't dated anybody for over five years," Theron said. "... I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date. You should meet this guy.' I'm always open."

While Theron isn't shying away from dating, she has standards for her suitors. "I feel like I'm in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game that's like, my life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better," she explained. "'Cause I just won't accept anything less."

Theron noted that her standards are so high because of her life with her kids -- Jackson, 8, and August, 5 -- is so fulfilling on its own.

"My life with my children and my incredible adopted family that I have around me, I don't long for that much. I can honestly say this, on my life, I don't feel lonely," she said. "Once I had my children, it's not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something. I was just two seconds ago talking about a dude that I thought was really hot. I'm still firing on all cylinders."

"I just think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand, because it’s a lot of work to be a parent," she continued. "Part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different."

The actress' last public long-term relationship was with Stuart Townsend, whom she met on the set of the 2002 film, Trapped. They split in 2010. She started dating Sean Penn in December 2013 and they split in 2015.

When ET spoke to Theron last year, she referenced her single status, calling herself "shockingly available."

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot," she said at the time. "Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up."

Instead of looking for romance, Theron has spent her quarantine with her children, something she's impressed with how well they've handled.

"There's a part of all of this that is so devastating. We are really, truly living in a whole new world. When I look at my children and how they are adapting to it so well," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The other day I walked out of the house and I had to walk back into the house because I forgot my mask. And I realized my children don’t forget their masks, they literally always have their masks on them... They have just embraced that this is what their world is right now."

"I have to say even the homeschooling when we went into the first lockdown it was really, really hard because they are kids right? And so they just don’t fully comprehend," Theron added. "But by now they figured out, 'OK this is what it is and it’s really different.' They’ve kind of embraced this now. They still can share they miss their friends and that they miss going to school, but at the same time they are just not dwelling on it, which is so incredible. They are just moving on with it."

