Charlize Theron Confirms 'Old Guard' Sequel Will Begin Filming Next Year

An Old Guard sequel is in the works with a few familiar faces! Leading lady Charlize Theron confirms to Variety that she and co-stars Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are "definitely" returning for another movie installment, which is well on its way.

Theron tells the trade publication that the script is already done and that they plan to start shooting the action flick early next year.

The first Old Guard film, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, followed Andy (Theron) and a covert team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret. They also welcomed a new immortal, a U.S. Marine, Nile (Kiki Layne), who died in combat, to their group.

The movie was well received when it started streaming on Netflix, receiving a whopping 72 million household tune-ins during its first week of release last July.

What was also great about The Old Guard, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, was that it had a female-led post production team that was nearly 85 percent women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While fans will have to wait a little while for the sequel, The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix.