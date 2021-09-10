Charlie Sheen Doesn't Have to Pay Denise Richards Child Support

Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay Denise Richards child support.

Per a minute order obtained by ET, the actor's request to stop paying his ex-wife child support for their two daughters -- Sami, 17, and Lola, 16 -- has been granted. Richards did not file any opposing paperwork.

A source claims to ET that "Denise didn’t have a falling out with her daughters and she cares about them deeply." While Sami lives with Sheen, Lola "doesn’t live there permanently. She goes back and forth. Lola lives with Denise. When Denise is filming, Lola stays with her dad and sister."

The source adds, "Denise wasn’t at court because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of. The source shares that Sheen filed the paperwork two years ago and "kept pushing the court date. Denise was never served this court date."

The source claims Sheen hasn’t paid Richards child support for at least four years.

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 until 2006. The actor is also father to twin sons, Bob and Max, 12, with his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and daughter Cassandra Estevez, 36, with Paula Profit.

The news comes weeks after Sami alleged that she moved out of the actress' "abusive household" in a TikTok video. A source previously told ET that Richards' "heart is broken" over the allegations.

Page Six previously reported that in a TikTok video that has since been made private, Sami appeared to hold back tears, writing, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

She then posted another video of herself with purple hair and throwing up a peace sign. "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she wrote.

The outlet reported that Sami was living with Richards last year, but then decided to live with Sheen, who "has a different way of parenting."

Sheen previously said in a statement to ET via his rep, Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."