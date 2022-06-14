Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards React to Daughter Sami Sheen Joining OnlyFans: 'She Makes Her Own Choices'

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are addressing their daughter Sami's announcement that she's joined OnlyFans.

On Monday, Sami, 18, took to Instagram to share a link to her OnlyFans page, posting a bikini-clad snapshot to Instagram which she captioned, "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋"

Richards commented under the post, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."

In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist Jeff Ballard on his behalf, Sheen expressed his disapproval and seemingly blamed Richards for their daughter's decision to join the adult social media platform.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Sheen's statement expressed. "I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

In response, Richards reiterated her daughter's right to her own choices and autonomy, sharing with ET, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," Richards' statement continued.

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006, and share two daughters -- Sami and 17-year-old Lola. Richards is also mother to 10-year-old daughter Eloise. Sheen and Richards have had a tumultuous relationship since their contentious split, in which she was granted a restraining order against Sheen. In 2010, Sheen also surrendered legal custody of their daughters to Richards amid his public spiral, health concerns and legal problems.