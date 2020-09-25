Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Declares He's 'Finally Back'

Channing Tatum is feeling good! The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shirtless mirror selfie that shows off his impressive abs and arms.

"It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general," he wrote, before proclaiming, "Ha, daddy is finally back boooi!!"

"Gonna be a fun next 10-year run," he continued. "To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

Tatum ended his post by pointing out the bottle of hand sanitizer that made it into the pic, telling fans to "keep it clean out there" amid COVID-19 concerns.

Tatum's Magic Mike co-star Joe Manganiello celebrated his friend's accomplishment in the comments section, writing, "Look at those abs boyeeeeee."

