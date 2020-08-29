Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Sterling K. Brown, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Actor

Celebrities and fans alike are paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman after it was revealed on Friday that the acclaimed actor died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but never publicly spoke about his illness. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, per a statement on his Instagram.
The news of Boseman's passing has left his former co-stars, friends and fans in shock, many not knowing the actor was battling cancer.
Denzel Washington reacted to the news in a statement to ET that reads, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."
Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Black Panther alongside Boseman, took to Twitter to express his sadness. "I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here," he wrote. "Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."
Fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also wrote a heartfelt message, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."
Kerry Washington wrote: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."
See more tributes below:
Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone.
