Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli Gather Fans Across the Globe for 'The Prayer' Lyric Video -- Watch!

Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli have inspired fans across the globe to come together to sing "The Prayer."

The two released the new official lyric video for their beautiful duet on Wednesday, revealing on Twitter how it all came to be.

“We asked people around the world to come together over video for the new official lyric video for Andrea and @celinedion's much loved single, 'THE PRAYER'” Bocelli tweeted. “Thank you fans of the world for your wonderful participation!”

The video begins with a message that further explains the inspiration behind their idea. "In our current situation people all over the world are using video conferencing apps to communicate with each other," the message reads. "Celebrating this new global togetherness, we asked fans to join each other online and sing along to Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's track, 'The Prayer.' #Togetherness #Unity #StaySafe."

Footage then shows people all over the world holding up signs, singing together virtually and spreading joy. Watch below:

The new video comes just a few weeks after Dion and Bocelli came together to sing "The Prayer" for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special, with help from Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lang Lang.

The global event, curated by Gaga, also featured virtual performances by artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and the Rolling Stones.

