Celebs Vote: Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Others Encourage Voting on Election Day

Celebrities are urging their fans to get to the polls. A number of A-listers took to social media to encourage their followers one last time to vote in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to encourage fans to make their voices heard at the polls. The reality star shared a stylish snapshot of herself with her "I Voted" sticker.

"I VOTED!!!! Did u???" Kardashian wrote. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

Kardashian also shared several posts telling followers to formulate a voting plan and to familiarize themselves with their voting rights.

Cardi B took a video from her car after voting, wearing her "I Voted" stickers on her nose.

"Go vote, because you will feel like you ... I don't know, it feels good," she said. "You really feel like you just did something."

She also wrote of her morning voting experience, "Nice and early!!! And there was 10 people in line. GO VOTE!"

Katy Perry showed her commitment -- and well-known love of costumes -- by dressing up as an "I voted" sticker and standing on the sidewalk while cars honked in support for her.

Kate Beckinsale also sought to turn heads, sporting a halter bikini top that spelled out "Vote."

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she kept it simple, taking a selfie while wearing a white hoodie reading "Vote."

"Happy Election Day!" she wrote. "Get out there and VOTE if you haven’t already. Your voice is important. Your vote has power. Every vote counts."

Check out more voting messages below:

VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020

VOTE‼️WE CHANGE🇺🇸,ONE VOTE AT A TIME‼️YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS 2 BE

“THAT ONE LAST VOTE”

THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES

& FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS

”ONE VOTE” THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,&

ITS”YOURS”🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2020

When I think of our country I think of people, the American people. Us. I want a leader who has empathy; someone who works to understand others and someone to trust in. If you are like me then the choice today is clear. Go Vote! #HereComesTheChange #vote pic.twitter.com/qmKH2azSHA — kesha (@KeshaRose) November 3, 2020

When we #Vote, we Win. Let's make a statement today at the polls and take a step towards creating a brighter future for America where we can all thrive. Love. — COMMON (@common) November 3, 2020

I voted and I vote! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 3, 2020

It’s Election Day! That means it’s time for pizza parties at the polls, nationwide! People are sending pizzas to polling places with long lines via @PizzaToThePolls, and you can too by heading to https://t.co/MWEw16HTDC 🍕#DemocracyIsDelicious pic.twitter.com/9dwHdWXJwh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 3, 2020

Instagram

today’s the day. find your nearest polling place at https://t.co/dsIL2rIy46. pic.twitter.com/Z0eiiFVZAX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2020

Good morning everyone. Just breathe... and vote. We're living, we're living. — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 3, 2020

There’s still time to vote! Look up your polling location at https://t.co/KpAMr4W05l and head there now. #Vote https://t.co/13qVkiSgmP — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 3, 2020

Be the change you wish to see in the world✨✨ #vote pic.twitter.com/72q46FaqYV — Raini Rodriguez (@Raini_Rodriguez) November 3, 2020

Please, please, please, please, please go out and #vote today. The future is counting on you. #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5KIb8MP008 — Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) November 3, 2020

Guess what I just did? 🥰 It’s not too late! #Vote 🗳 pic.twitter.com/gE9si5ypnj — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) November 3, 2020

Reminder: our climate is on the ballot today. If you haven’t already, get out there and #vote. Your voice matters. Our #climate matters. #Science matters. Let’s do this, peoples. https://t.co/E5hXnMuAZ6 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) November 3, 2020

REMEMBER: If you are already in line when your polling location is scheduled to close, they are legally required to stay open and allow you to vote!#StayInLine and #VOTE 👍👍👍 — Ed Helms (@edhelms) November 3, 2020

Did my part. Make sure you do yours! #vote https://t.co/85oxs2Ppau — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) November 3, 2020