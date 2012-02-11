CBS to Air All-New ET Special 'Whitney, a Look Back' Featuring Never-Before-Seen Interviews

ET is opening up its vault to share never-before-seen Whitney Houston interview moments as part of a new special for CBS. Titled Whitney, A Look Back, it will chronicle the life and legacy of the music superstar and will air Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The one-hour special will include lost performances and rare moments with Houston, alongside new interviews with those closest to her, including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price. In addition, the special will explore new details about the days leading up to and following her death on Feb. 11, 2012. Whitney, A Look Back comes as the world marks 10 years since her tragic passing.

ET spoke with Monica earlier this year about Houston's influence over her and she broke down in tears.

"The past 10 years is like 10 minutes or 10 days to me," she said. "When I think about Whitney, the first thing that I picture is her smile. It was something that, believe it or not, she never lost. No matter what was happening, her smile was the first thing you saw. Even on a sad day, she would smile at you first... Selflessness, that was her."