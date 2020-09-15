Cassie Randolph Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph has been granted a temporary restraining against Colton Underwood. According to court documents obtained by ET, Underwood must stay at least 100 yards from Randolph, as well as her home, her workplace, her vehicle and her school.

The 25-year-old former Bachelor contestant filed the request against her ex, 28, last Friday. The type of case is listed as domestic violence prevention without minor children. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 6.

A source close to the situation says Randolph and Underwood were trying to stay friends after announcing in May that they'd broken up after less than two years of dating.

According to the source, Randolph later began to receive strange texts from an unknown number, and allegedly found a "tracking device" on her car. The source tells ET that Randolph confronted Underwood and he admitted to “everything.”

The source states that Underwood allegedly then "went to Colorado to take some time to regroup," and when Randolph heard he was coming back to Los Angeles, she filed the request for the restraining order.

"Of course she’s been upset by the situation," the source says. "It’s serious. But she is focusing on herself and her schoolwork and trying to move forward."

The couple's split got messy when both took to Instagram to slam one another for publically discussing their relationship and subsequent break-up.

ET has reached out to Randolph's reps for comment. Underwood's reps refrained from commenting when contacted.

