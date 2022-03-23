Cassie Randolph Details the 'Horrible' Way She Found Out Colton Underwood Was Gay

Cassie Randolph is opening up about Colton Underwood. The 26-year-old Bachelor alum appeared on the latest episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, and told the host how she found out that her ex was gay.

Randolph and Underwood ended up together at the conclusion of his 2019 season of The Bachelor. They called it quits in May 2020. Less than a year later, Underwood appeared on Good Morning America and came out as gay.

"I found out the same way that everyone else did," Randolph revealed. "I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends, which was great, great to be away. I found out I think through Snapchat on GMA. It was horrible. It was just a shocking kind of thing."

After the news broke, Randolph opted to stay mostly quiet, only addressing the situation in a YouTube video, though she didn't mention her ex by name.

"Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she said at the time. "There's a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

On the podcast, Randolph explained how keeping mum led to "a healthy break" from the public eye.

"That's such a hard thing too, when everything's so in your face," she said. "I think that's why I took a step back for so long. I just didn't want everything to be so in my face."

Even now, Randolph said of the situation, "I haven't talked about it, so it's really hard for me to talk about it at all or even know the right thing to say when addressing it."

"I feel so much pressure, I think, when asked about it that I would love to be able to be open and candid about things, but I'm just not there yet," she admitted. "I'm sure I will one day want to speak on it, 'cause there's just a lot there."

After facing all of the ups and downs of the last few years, Randolph said she's "really grown into" herself.

"I feel more decisive in what I want or my opinions on things," she said. "During that whole show airing, filming it, whatever, I think I was just very young. It was so new that now I've kind of gotten used to this new kind of life change and can more clearly see things for what they are."

One big life change is her nearly two-year-long relationship with Brighton, whom she called "a great person."

"It's very natural, so easy, which I never understood until this," she said of her and Brighton's relationship. "... I'm never questioning him or us, it's more that we just get annoyed at little things."

And while there are "no plans on the horizon that I am aware of" in terms of marriage or babies, Randolph said that she and her beau have "definitely talked about the future."