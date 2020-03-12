Carrie Underwood Sings in Spanish in David Bisbal's Catchy New Song 'Tears of Gold'

Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal have teamed up for the collaboration that we didn't know we needed!

The country superstar and the Spanish heartthrob teamed up for the catchy bilingual single "Tears of Gold," released on Thursday. In the music video directed by Alexis Morante and filmed in Los Angeles, the two artists belt out the emotional lyrics, with Underwood even singing in Spanish.

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal expressed in a statement. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on ‘Tears of Gold’ as much as we do."

"Tears of Gold" will be featured on Bisbal's special limited reissue release of his album, En Tus Planes, which includes additional tracks and performance visuals, out Dec. 11.

The bilingual track follows Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, which she released in September. ET spoke with the American Idol alum about the LP and including her 5-year-old son on "Little Drummer Boy."

"He loves to sing…and he has such a giving, loving heart about him and I could just hear his voice on it," she told ET in October, explaining how at first she didn't know if he would want to do it. "So he goes in there and he just gave it his all and it's so pure and it's so special and he's throwing his hands in the air and just so expressive when he was singing it."

"I was so proud of him, just for giving it his all and the love in his heart because he does love Jesus," she continued. "At five years old, he knows, and he was giving all the love. I'm very proud of him."

