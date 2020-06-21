Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Summer Body in New Bikini Pic

Carrie Underwood is showing off her killer body on the first day of summer! The "Before He Cheats" country superstar proved that she's been working on her fitness in her latest bathing suit pic she posted on Saturday. In the snap, Underwood is seen in her closet, wearing a stylish black-and-white two-piece swimsuit.

"First day of summer! Loving this swim combo!" the singer captioned the shot. While some fans commented on her fit physique, others couldn't help but notice that her closet had a washer and dryer.

Just last month, Underwood also shared a playful picture of herself, showing off her abs in a cute bikini.

Writing that she was "pool ready," the "Love Wins" singer was smiling wide, wearing a floppy hat, a floral top and red bathing suit bottoms.

The American Idol alum has previously said that she likes to fit in time to sweat whenever she can, something that's not always easy thanks to being a busy mom with her two boys -- Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5.

"If I can work out seven days a week -- which doesn’t happen, but if I can -- I’m going to. Because the next week, I might get two days," she shared in March'sWomen's Health. "I’d love to sit in a bubble bath, but that’s not going to happen. My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me."

See more in the video below.