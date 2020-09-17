Carrie Underwood Feels Like a 'Dummy' for Not Thanking Mike Fisher and Their Kids in Her ACM Acceptance Speech

In her acceptance speech, Underwood thanked God, the ACMs, fans, and members of her team -- but she failed to mention three important men in her life. Her husband, Mike Fisher, and her two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, did not receive shout-outs from the country crooner.

In the virtual ACM Awards press room after her big win, Underwood acknowledged the acceptance speech flub.

"First I want to say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech," Underwood told reporters. "You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and give some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I'm sorry! But I do love my children and my husband."

Underwood also spoke with ET's Rachel Smith following the win to talk about the historic moment.

"It feels great. Obviously there's so many people that make our worlds go round, so just to be able to hold this for myself, of course, but also for them, it means a lot. And I like to share," Underwood told ET with a laugh. "I like to share with people, so I just think it's really great that ... it's 2020, nothing's going to be normal!"

