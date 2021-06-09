Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE Debut 'I Wanna Remember' Duet at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is debuting her new duet at 2021 CMT Music Awards! The 38-year-old singer took the stage at the awards show on Wednesday with NEEDTOBREATHE to perform their new song "I Wanna Remember."

Underwood and the group performed the duet at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. While NEEDTOBREATHE were dressed in black head-to-toe, Underwood stood out in a gorgeous NICOLAS JEBRAN sequin blended black and white suit and black statement piece belt. The country superstar sang along with the group as they stood on a circular stage draped in curtains that gently blew in the wind throughout the moving, outdoor performance.

Following the performance, Underwood took home the award for Video of the Year for her duet "Hallelujah," with John Legend. It was Underwood's 9th time winning the Video of the Year award and her 3rd year in a row taking home the top honor.

"Fans, thank you so much, fans," Underwood said while accepting the awards show's most prestigious honor. "You guys, you are the reason we are all here doing what we do, doing what we love, making music videos."

"John legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of, and congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!" she continued, also thanking those behind the scenes of the music video. "God bless you guys. Thank you so much! Thank you, fans! Thank you, CMT!"

In an interview with ET last weekend, Underwood raved over getting to share the stage with the Christian rock band.

"I get to perform on the show with NEEDTOBREATHE, so I'm excited about that," she shared. "And it's just a fun night."

"I look forward to the days when -- 'cause it was always such a party vibe, and we would all be there, and just all the crowds just having a blast... I look forward to those days again, but I'm definitely excited that I get to perform with them."

As for whether she'd break her own record of most CMT Music Award wins (the singer already had 22 under her belt before Wednesday's show), Underwood said she'll "see what happens," and it's safe to say the singer did it again.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans.