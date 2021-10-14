Carole Baskin Is Sharing Her Side of the 'Tiger King' Story in New Docuseries

Carole Baskin is sharing her side of the story. The Big Cat Rescue CEO is showing viewers a very different side of her life than they were introduced to in a new two-part docuseries on Discovery+.

After being thrust into the spotlight by the Netflix documentary Tiger King, Baskin became a high-profile celebrity almost overnight -- with many viewers making some fairly significant judgments based on the information presented in the documentary.

Now, the conservationist is sharing her own story in Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, where she is bringing viewers inside the battle for animal rights and the protection of big cats.

The docuseries will also show Baskin's investigation into the G.W. Zoo, which previously belonged to Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage), and then to his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, before being awarded to Baskin by the courts.

With retired homicide detective Griff Garrison and Exotic's niece, Chealsi, Baskin and her team look into the claims of animal abuse and the allegations of even more serious crimes that some have claimed occurred on the property over the past decades.

"This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come ‘behind the scenes’ with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals," Baskin said in a press release announcing the new series. "This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones."

Carole Baskin's Cage Fight debuts Nov. 13 on Discovery+.

