Carole Baskin Has This Message for Her Haters After ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)

The tiger queen has been dethroned. Carole Baskin became the second celeb to get the boot on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and she's opening up about her elimination, her time on the show, and her surprising message for her critics and detractors.

Baskin spoke with ET's Lauren Zima via video chat after Monday's episode, and when asked if she had any parting words for either her haters or her supporters, Baskin laughed and shared, "I love you both, because you've all kept it in the press."

"With all the horrible things that have been said and all the wonderful things that have been said, people are talking about big cats and why they don't belong in cages," she added, "and nothing could make me happier than that."

Meanwhile, she was also able to bring a lot of attention to her work with big cats and her cause during her DWTS run, but she says she wasn't surprised that it came to an end this early in the season.

"I don't feel shocked at all," Baskin told ET's Lauren Zima via video chat after Monday's episode. "The people who stayed on the show can really, really dance, and that's what the show is all about."

Baskin and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, found themselves in the bottom two on Monday, alongside Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe. However, despite Baskin's ambitious Lion King-themed samba, they ended up getting voted out by the judges.

However, Baskin is taking the elimination in stride.

"I'm thankful that Dancing With the Stars gave me the opportunity [for] getting the message out there about big cats," the animal activist and Tiger King star shared. "So I've accomplished everything I came here to do."

Baskin was joined by Pashkov while speaking with ET, and she had tremendous gratitude for his help and his teaching.

"I had no expectations about what this would be like, other than I didn't think anybody could teach me to dance in a million years," Baskin said, with a laugh.

Baskin made cats a predominant theme of her time on the show. For her and Pashkov's first number, they danced a Paso Doble to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. Their second routine was a Viennese waltz set to Tom Jones' "What's New Pussycat."

For Monday's performance, set to "The Circle of Life," the two took things a step forward and decked themselves out in head-to-toe lion costumes and makeup. Additionally, she was able to share a message about the dangers of illegal big cat breeding in her pre-taped package.

"I think this has been an amazing opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and get my message out there," Baskin shared.

Dancing With the Starsreturns for the fourth week of competition next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to hear more from Baskin and Pashkov, along with the remaining season 29 contestants.

Check out the video below to hear more from Baskin about how she took on the challenge of learning how to dance and facing her fears.