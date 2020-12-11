Cardi B's Collab With Reebok Launches Friday -- Get Ready to Shop!

Get ready to make some money moves! Cardi B's much anticipated collab with Reebok drops Friday, Nov. 13. While this is Cardi's first time designing for the sportswear brand, she has been the face of Reebok since 2018 (along with stars like Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot). Cardi revealed to Footwear News that the collection -- which puts her stamp on the brand's classic Club C silhouette -- has been in the works for "nearly a year." The Reebok x Cardi B collection includes the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double in three colorways and in both women’s and kids' sizes.