Cardi B's Beauty Line: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Brand

Cardi B is launching a beauty line! The rapper has filed a trademark for Bardi Beauty, ET confirms.

The 28-year-old GRAMMY winner filed the application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 16 through her company, Washpoppin, Inc. According to the documents, Bardi Beauty applied the trademark for "cosmetics, fragrances for personal use, hair care preparations, non-medicated skin care preparations, nail polish, nail enamel."

It's no surprise Cardi is working on her own beauty brand. The star teased her new business venture to ET in 2019, saying that it is "something that I want to do." The star's intricate makeup and hair looks throughout the years have made her a trendsetter in the beauty world.

In addition to beauty, Cardi has become a fashion icon with her bold style on and off the red carpet. The mom of one has co-designed collections for Fashion Nova. Her latest collaboration with Reebok just launched with new activewear and shoes.

Check back to get the latest news on Bardi Beauty when ET learns more.