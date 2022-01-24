Cardi B Wins $1.25 Million in Libel Lawsuit Against YouTuber

Cardi B had a big win in court.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 29-year-old rapper was awarded a total of $1.25 million in damages by a federal jury in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, after they found YouTuber Latasha Kebe, who goes by the name of Tasha K, guilty on the claims of defamation, false light, and emotional distress.

Cardi received $1 million in general damages and $250,000 in medical expenses, for a total of $1.25 million.

Cardi filed her lawsuit in 2019, accusing Kebe of attempting to defame her with dozens of YouTube videos where she made salacious allegations, including that Cardi has herpes.

Last week, the "Up" rapper took the stand and revealed in federal court that allegations made Kebe caused her to feel "extremely suicidal." According to Billboard, Cardi testified that she felt "helpless" after Kebe repeatedly continued to make false claims to her nearly one million YouTube followers. As a result, Cardi testified that she developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines over the ordeal.

"Only an evil person could do that s**t," Cardi said, with Billboard noting that the rapper apologized to the judge for her language. Additionally, the magazine reported that the artist told jurors that despite her tough upbringing -- which included poverty, homelessness and physical abuse -- she had never felt suicidal until Kebe's claims surfaced, which resulted in her having to see a therapist.

Cardi, who has vehemently denied that she has herpes, also testified that Kebe's herpes claim spilled into her comments section on Instagram, after users questioned in a post whether it was appropriate for her to kiss her daughter, Kulture, on the lips.

