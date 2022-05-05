Cardi B Slams Rumors That She and Billie Eilish Had Drama at the Met Gala Afterparty

Billie Eilish and Cardi B don't have any bad blood, no matter how much the internet seems to want to believe otherwise.

Following Monday's Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City -- where both Cardi and Billie slayed in their stunning red carpet styles -- both stars then attended a gala afterparty at The Standard hotel.

It was at this afterparty where rumors of drama and shade-throwing were first sparked. While Cardi made a lively speech kicking off the big party and greeting attendees, an out-of-context video showed Billie mouthing the words "So weird," which many presumed to indicate Billie was mocking Cardi.

However, amid the clip going viral, Cardi took to Twitter to stomp out the speculation.

"I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f**kin baby," Cardi wrote. "Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?"

Alongside the post, Cardi shared some voice notes sent between herself and the "Happier Than Ever" singer, where Billie expressed concern that Cardi would have seen the clip and gotten mad.

"Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that. I was f**king calling the people around you weird because everyone was f**king coming around shoving their phones in your *ss," Billie says in the audio clip. "I was like, 'Just look at her with your eyes!'"

"The internet is trying to divide us," Cardi responded in her own audio note. "They don’t understand that you’re my baby."

It seems that there's truly no feud between these two beloved music megastars.