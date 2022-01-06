Cardi B Shares Sweet Video Of Her Son Hanging With Dad Offset

Cardi B and Offset’s son has a favorite parent at the moment. On Thursday morning, the mother of two shared a video to her Instagram Stories of her baby boy bonding with his father - - after seemingly throwing a little shade her way.

"He being mean to me,” she captioned a video of her and Offset's baby boy. “He wanna be wit his daddy.”

Offset loved every moment as he sweetly cradled their 4-month-old son while the little one reached up and touched his daddy’s face. In a follow up video, Cardi gave an update on the couple's newborn - - who hasn’t been on his best behavior.

“So today, this one right here, has not been a good boy,” the 29-year-old rapper said as she lifted her son’s tiny arm. “First, he woke up one hour earlier than he usually do."

Instagram

Cardi and Offset welcomed their son on Sept. 4, and in honor of him reaching four months, the "Invasion of Privacy" emcee shared an unbelievable update.

“This baby is talking,” Cardi revealed. “I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday.”

Explaining how the chat with her son went down, she added, "I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’”

After sharing that her son clearly said "hello" while watching Cocomelon, Cardi reacted, "Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something.”

Cardi and Offset, who are also parents to 3-year-old Kulture, have yet to share their son's name or show his face yet.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi told ET ahead of their son's birth. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."