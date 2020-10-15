Cardi B Says She's Back With Offset Weeks After Filing for Divorce

Cardi B and Offset are back together again. The "WAP" rapper confirmed on her Instagram Story that she and her estranged husband have been seeing each other, weeks after she filed for divorce.

Cardi -- who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset -- jokingly called herself a "crazy b**ch," adding that one day she's happy and the next day she's done with him. However, she admitted that she started missing him.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said.

She also said that they're "two young motherf**krs that got married early. That's just what we are. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."

Cardi also clapped back at people who called her materialistic and only took him back after he gifted her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.

"I do like material things," she said. "What do y'all want me to do?"

Cardi and Offset were first spotted together, kissing and celebrating Cardi's birthday in Las Vegas last weekend. They were then photographed going to a strip club in Atlanta on Monday night.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September. The "I Like It" rapper addressed their split on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she said. "I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

