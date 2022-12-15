Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'

Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday.

"Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.

Cardi’s birthday wish featured a carousel of pictures featuring her and her husband, including one of them looking at the New York City skyline. On her Instagram Stories, Cardi shared moments from their trip to Jamaica.

In one clip, Offset rows a boat with him and Cardi in it. In another clip, the pair walk down the stairs and chat about watching the latest episode of The Crown. As they arrive in their suite, the birthday boy is surprised by an array of balloons, roses and gifts placed all around the room.

Cardi and Offset ended the night by dancing at a local club.

"We're living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy," the mother of two said during an interview with Neighborhood Talk. "I feel like if I talk about -- the incident's so desensitized -- I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Ohhhh sympathy, oh sympathy,' and we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case."

Cardi shared that the past few weeks have been particularly challenging as she tries to help her husband through his grief.

"No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him to crack a smile," she said of Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. "F**king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f**king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks. We're not in the mood to be f**king playing around with y'all."