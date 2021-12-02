Cardi B on Filming Kiss Scene in New 'Up' Music Video Amid COVID-19 Protocols

In Cardi B's colorful new music video for her single "Up," the songstress makes out with a few of her backup dancers. As the singer found out, trying to lick someone else's tongue amid a pandemic can be a bit of a challenge.

Cardi spoke with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show, and explained how, when it comes to making a music video amid COVID-19 safety protocols, "There's certain things that you can't do."

"I did this pyramid with some girls. And the pyramid, we had to do it in less than 10 seconds because it was more than six people. And due to COVID, people can't be touching," Cardi explained. "Even though you get tested before the music video three times -- you get tested the beginning of the week, the day before, and the day of."

While getting the human pyramid was difficult, Cardi said getting permission for her and a few of her dancers to lick each other was even harder.

"We had to, like, beg," Cardi said with a laugh.

Ultimately, the kissing ended up being approved because there were five women involved in that scene -- Cardi and four mermaid-inspired dancers make out inside a giant clamshell. However, for the pyramid, there were at least 10 dancers in total.

"[There] cannot more than 10 people in a room," Cardi explained. "It's just the craziest protocols.... if you work in production, you understand it's the craziest thing ever."

