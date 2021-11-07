Cardi B Fangirls Over Robert Pattinson: 'I Felt Like a Teen!'

The rapper shared a video to Twitter on Saturday from a Beverly Hills event honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, where both stars were in attendance. "Look who I met the other day!" she captioned the clip. "I felt like a teen!"

In the video, which first appears to be a selfie, Cardi says, "Look at my friend, guys!" She lets out a joyful cheer as Pattinson leans in and sticks his tongue out.

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

Cardi's fangirling over Badgley led to a fan petition to cast her on the fourth season of You, after she and the actor traded tweets about being fans of one another

Days after their hilarious exchange, Badgley opened up about the possibility of Cardi appearing on the recently announced fourth season of his Netflix series.

"I don't know. I definitely can't say," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "But there is actually, I believe this is true, there's an actual change.org petition. Changing the world, you know?"

So, could this Pattinson encounter lead to a Cardi cameo in the DCEU? We can only hope!