Cardi B Apologizes for Posting About Large Thanksgiving Gathering: 'I Wasn't Trying to Offend'

Cardi B understands that her holiday celebration might have ruffled some feathers. The 28-year-old "WAP" rapper previously took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of her large family gathering for Thanksgiving.

The event took place at her home with her husband, Offset, and featured a large crowd of people. Cardi shared several videos of the group dancing together in her foyer and also posted videos of the mass amounts of food they shared.

On Sunday, she tweeted about the gathering, writing, "Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!!"

But not everyone appreciated Cardi sharing her good times. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging and numbers on the rise, many had to forgo or seriously alter their Thanksgiving plans this year.

Cardi replied to one since-deleted tweet apologizing for any insensitivities on her part.

"Sorry, my bad, wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad," she tweeted. "I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."

She added that she and those around her regularly get tested for COVID-19.

"ME specially and everyone that works round me get tested literally four times a week. I'm in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she wrote.

Despite these explanations, it seems not everyone was pleased by Cardi's reasoning. She later tweeted, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world."

This isn't the first time Cardi has shared videos from large gatherings amid the pandemic. Back in October, she rang in her birthday with a multi-night blowout at a Las Vegas strip club. For more, watch the clip below.