Cardi B and Offset Split: A Look Back at Their Romance and Marriage

After three years of marriage, Cardi B and Offset are officially going their separate ways.

ET has confirmed that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Fulton County, Georgia, with a hearing set for Nov. 4. The two share one child together, 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

While some fans were shocked by the news, others weren't as fazed, as Cardi and Offset have had plenty of ups and downs over the years. Now, ET's taking a look back at their romance:

January 2017

Three years ago, romance rumors between the two rising stars quickly circulated after they collaborated on Cardi’s song, "Lick." Around the same time, they were spotted out and about together, fueling the fire even more.

February 2017

One month later, the pair attended the Super Bowl together, but continued to remain coy about their romance for the next several months.

September 2017

Though fans wouldn’t know it for almost a year, the couple secretly tied the knot after a series of breakups and makeups. The only person present besides the officiant was Cardi’s cousin.

October 2017

Offset popped the question in front of 20,000 people during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Fans later found out that the two had already secretly been married at this point, but that didn't stop Cardi from gushing about the gigantic diamond sparkler on social media.

"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I love you so much," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me."

December 2017

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

For Offset’s 26th birthday party, the couple dazzled at his Met Gala-themed bash, “The Set Gala.” Cardi gifted her man a Rolls Royce Wraith, and later penned a sweet message for him on social media. "People see the jewelry and the money, I see the hard work you put in and how caring you are for others," she gushed. "You take care of family, your kids, gang and friends! You always challenge me to work harder and be better!"

February 2018

Kai Z Feng/Cosmopolitan

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan, Cardi got candid about the cheating rumors that had plagued her relationship with Offset from the start.

"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" she told the magazine. "I don't have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man and I don't got to explain why."

She went on to note, "It's not right, what he f**king did, but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

April 2018

NBC

Things got super steamy in the music video for Cardi’s song, "Bartier Cardi," when the couple showed off some major PDA in the back of a car.

Then, after weeks of speculation, Cardi confirmed she was pregnant during an appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The rapper wore a fitted white dress, perfectly accentuating her growing baby bump ahead of the release of her album, Invasion of Privacy. "I'm finally free!" she exclaimed after the big reveal.

Cardi also opened up about her future plans with Offset and their family that same month, in an interview with GQ.

"He decided that we’re going to build a house in Atlanta, and that's the house that we’re gonna raise our kids in," she said. "But my job is in New York, always, so I can barely spend time in Atlanta."

John Parra/Telemundo

Shortly after the pregnancy reveal, Cardi visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted that Offset had already chosen a moniker for their first child together. "My dude named the baby. I really like the name," she teased. "Imma let him say the name."

With the cat out of the bag, Cardi and Offset couldn't help but show off some precious baby love at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Cardi performed at the event, but it was Offset who was all loved up, posing while kissing Cardi's baby bump and cradling it backstage.

May 2018:

Getty Images

The couple attended the 2018 Met Gala separately. Offset arrived with the rest the Migos trio (as a guest of Donatella Versace), while Cardi showed up with famed fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

"I feel very happy," Cardi told ET at the event. "I feel like I want to work, I don't know, I feel very energetic to keep on going, like a powerful woman, like a real woman!"

Cardi later expressed to The New York Times that she was "upset" that she didn't get to walk the carpet with Offset. "It's like, if y'all got so much people going with y'all, y'all could have just let him walk with me and take the two boys. That's why my baby ain't never gonna stand out."

June 2018:

The couple were music royalty on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, with Cardi draped in a black gown that exposed her legs, booty and bare baby bump, and Offset in a shiny red suit as he kissed her stomach. "My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!!" Cardi gushed at the time.

That same month, Offset referred to Cardi as his "wife" when Migos accepted the BET Award for Best Group, prompting immediate speculation as to whether or not the pair had secretly gotten married.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

After Offset’s slip-up, Cardi confirmed that she had married the rapper the previous September in a message to her fans on social media.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" she wrote. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We founds someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

July 2018:

Welcome to the world, Baby Kulture! The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, with Cardi announcing the exciting news with a series of nude maternity photos.

July 2018:

The new parents opted not to share photos of their daughter on social media at first, but did post a pic together as they took their baby girl to get her shots. "Doctors visit with mom and Dad," Cardi captioned the photo.

August 2018:

Getty Images

Cardi B hosted the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, kicking off the show by walking on stage with what appeared to be a baby bundle. Turns out, it was just a Moon Person statue, wrapped up like a baby, but the gag even confused Offset.

After the show Cardi tweeted with laughing emojis, "Why Set said, 'I was so mad when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you wasn't going to show Kulture.'"

Offset quickly got over the prank and the pair later posed for a sweet photo together with their baby girl.

September 2018:

After keeping their nuptials a secret for so long, Cardi finally posted a throwback photo of their ceremony in honor of the couple's first anniversary.

October 2018:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

The couple looked all loved up at the 2018 American Music Awards, where Cardi took home two awards and stole the show. "I really want to thank my daughter, because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby," Cardi said in one acceptance speech. "And my husband -- hey, husband! Mmmm."

Jennifer Johnson Photography

A few weeks later, Offset threw Cardi a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles, featuring lots of star-studded guests. The proud husband posed with his bride as she cradled a massive bouquet of red roses.

November 2018:

Cardi spoke about motherhood and her adoration for Offset when she spoke to ET at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B line. "He’s changing diapers, but I've been seeing Offset being a dad," she told ET. "He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I'm like, 'Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.' He's really good."

"I want two more," she added at the time. "It could always be a hit or a miss, but I don't want nothing right now."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Weeks later, Offset said that marrying Cardi was “the best thing that’s happened” to him in an interview with The New York Times. "I’d seen [Cardi’s] potential, her vision, her grind," he gushed. "Whatever she does, she’s going to master it. She’s like me… She brings excitement and pressure to me, but I like that… I have a wife and a child — that changed my whole everything. I was a young hothead, but now I understand the value of life.”

The couple also couldn’t contain their PDA at the 102.7 KIISFM’s Jingle Ball, kissing and performing together on stage. "Thank you, husband," Cardi gushed. "He’s so fine. That’s my baby daddy, yo!"

December 2018:

Less than a week after their lovey performance, Cardi took to Instagram on Dec. 4 to reveal that she and Offset were "not together anymore."

"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she shared with fans. "It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Offset seemingly confirmed the news, cryptically commenting on Cardi's post, "Y'all won."

January 2019:

One month later, Cardi told reporters outside of a courthouse in Queens, New York, that she was "working it out" with Offset. TMZ reported at the time that the couple was officially back on and even living under the same roof again in Atlanta, Georgia.

December 2019

Talk about money moves! Cardi surprised her man with $500,000 cash for this 28th birthday on Dec. 14. "Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, mother**ker," the Hustlers star joked. "Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids. I love you."

July 2020

Happy birthday, Kulture! The baby girl turned 2, and received a chic Birkin bag from her daddy. However, many people took to the comments section to criticize Offset for not getting Kulture something she might actually want at the age of two. Cardi defended her man at the time, saying in her Instagram Stories, "When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy.'"

"Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets," she continued. "And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying? It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

August 2020

Last month, Cardi spoke publicly about the current state of her and Offset's relationship. "I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything," the "WAP" rapper told Elle, alluding to her husband's alleged infidelity. "But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."