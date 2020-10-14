Cardi B and Offset Reunite Again at Atlanta Strip Club Amid Divorce Filing

Cardi B may have filed for divorce from Offset, but it appears she's enjoying his company these days. The 28-year-old "WAP" rapper reunited with her not-so-estranged husband on Monday night, just a couple days after they were photographed kissing at her birthday party in Las Vegas.

The two were arm-in-arm as they arrived at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Cardi rocked a red-and-orange mini dress and black stilettos, with her dark locks in a half-up-half-down look. The Migos rapper rocked black skinny jeans, black jacket and baseball cap.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Once inside, the two appeared to be inseparable, smiling, enjoying the music and throwing dollar bills in the air.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Cardi, who turned 28 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday with her friends and Offset in Las Vegas. She was seen dancing and laughing with friends on Offset's Instagram Story. Earlier in the day, he fawned over her on his social media, while she thanked him on Instagram for the birthday billboard he got her on their daughter, Kulture's, behalf.

The two have yet to share an update on their relationship status.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September. The "I Like It" rapper addressed their split on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she said. "I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

In related news, Cardi took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out after she accidentally posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram Story.

“Lord, why the f**k did you have to make me so f**king stupid,” she can be heard saying in a clip she tweeted. “I am not going to think about it, okay? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**king be a stripper, so whatever."