Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on Bob Saget's 'Beautiful Legacy' in Touching Memorial

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her time with Bob Saget and his legacy in a heartfelt post memorializing her longtime friend and co-star.

After first sharing an emotional reaction to the news of Saget's death on Sunday, Bure took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a lengthy message honoring the Full House star's memory.

"Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue," Bure, 45, wrote, alongside a beaming snapshot of her and Saget. "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

Bure first appeared onscreen alongside Saget in 1987 on Full House, playing his eldest daughter for eight seasons. In 2016, they reunited onscreen for the revival series Fuller House.

"You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old," Bure continued. "You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life."

The actress went on to say that Saget's death "hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again."

"I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, 'oh, btw, it’s me Bob' after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody," she wrote. "You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you."

Bure concluded, "I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔"

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, responded to Bure's post with a message of love and support, commenting, "Candace, how amazing does it feel though to know, really know, how much he deeply loved you. That will never go away."

"One shining light is that now we can work through this pain together," Rizzo continued. "I love you."

Rizzo later took to her Instagram story, where she reposted several meaningful tributes to her late husband, and wrote, "I just don't have the words yet. But I will soon."

Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, just hours after he finished a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the evening prior. He was 65.

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton after his wife asked if someone could check on him. According to the report, Rizzo was called by hotel staff after they entered the room and found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest.

The previous night, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville.

Following the news of his death, there was an outpouring of tributes and mourning, with particularly emotional memorials shared by his former Full House co-stars.